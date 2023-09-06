The lawyer Lucas Sierra, was one of the members of the Political Imprisonment and Torture Commission created in Chile in the Government of Ricardo Lagos (2000-2004) that collected the testimonies of the victims during the Pinochet dictatorship. The report, led by the ex-bishop of Santiago, Sergio Valech -for what is known as the Valech Commission- was released in 2004 and it reports more than 30,000 victims, 28,459 for illegal detentions, torture, executions and disappearances. and more than 800 torture centers.

The stories compiled in that document were declared by law to be secret for a period of 50 years to protect the privacy and dignity of the victims. Today, on the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état in Chile, the left-wing government of Gabriel Boric has announced that it will send a law to Congress to lift the secrecy in those cases in which the victim or his heirs consent to it, such as a way to gather more information on the Search, Truth and Justice Plan, launched by the Executive to find the whereabouts of more than 1,000 disappeared detainees. The details of the initiative, announced yesterday by the Minister of Justice, Luis Cordero, are still not known in depth. For the same reason, Lucas Sierra is cautious. He argues that the appropriateness or correctness of this measure will depend on how it is presented before Parliament, but argues that, in light of 50 years, it may be “a sensible way to open a source of investigation.”

Sierra during the interview, on September 5. Christopher Venegas

Q. What do you think of this initiative announced by the Government?

R. In general terms, one could say that there are two values ​​at stake here, one being the protection of the privacy and dignity of the victims who attended the Valech commission, which was protected by a promise of secrecy. And the other value is that possible sources of information are dying. And within the framework of this search plan announced by the Government, there is an interest of the relatives of the victims, of the nation and of Chilean society to try to reduce the harmful effects of one of the most terrible crimes, which is forced disappearance. of people. How we combine these two values ​​are details of the regulation that are still missing, but I think that the rule could be reversed, in the sense that full publicity is not made, but that the courts can have access to this background.

Q. How could it be done to safeguard that promise of secrecy?

R.. Today, in the context of 50 years and seeing that time is passing and the generations that could have information are dying, this search program is considered as a State policy. And in this context, the Valech 1 records take on a new light, because the Valech 2 records have been accessed by judicial investigations. What could be done here is a formula that considers accessible the records to the judicial investigations regarding which the victims, or their heirs or descendants, given a reasonable time, have not opposed. The registry of these people is kept by the Government and as the executive unit of this search plan becomes institutionalized, it could contact all of them individually and ask them: ‘There is this prohibition that we want to lift, unless you within this period , 10 days, 15 days, expressly say no’. I think that this is a sensible way to open a source of investigation, without violating the promise that the State made to the victims that it is important to keep.

Q. Do you see the context differently today? Similar initiatives have been tried before without success

R. I believe that the effect of the round half-century acronym has an emotional and also a rational effect in the sense that there is a feeling that it is now or never to know something else.

Q. Do you think it is possible to gather valuable information from these testimonies to find the disappeared detainees?

R. I don’t think much more will be known, unfortunately. But a little more, it’s already worth it. There are around 1,000 people for whom there is no idea of ​​their whereabouts. The dialogue table has passed, two commissions. I have hope that something will come out, but I don’t hope that much more will come out, I hope I’m wrong.

Lucas Sierra. Christopher Venegas

Q. The Government has not had a positive reception, particularly from the parties of Chile Vamos, regarding this initiative. Do you think it could have a chance of being approved in Congress?

R. It depends on how it is presented. I think that there can be a reasonable persuasion if the formula is that all those records of people who have not said anything are collected. There has to be an informed opposition. It depends on how it is done, but the reason that Chile Vamos gave today could be seen in a different light, but the details are not yet known. If there is a reasonable formula that combines this idea of ​​generating more justice and the possibility of generating more knowledge when it seems that there are no more opportunities to do so, on the one hand, and on the other, honoring the word of the State for those people who are interested in doing so It seems to me that one could talk.

Q. Do you think the victims could lift that secret? How do you see the arrangement on that side?

R. I have no idea, there must be victims and victims. It depends on the testimonials. It is possible that the heirs or descendants may have a more open criteria to do so. There are a lot of people, so it is very difficult to establish a general criterion, there are almost 40,000 people.

Q. How are you seeing the political environment in this commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup?

R. The thing is tense. I think it has to do with the fact of having the explosion so close. The fact that political forces that played a special role in the outbreak are in the government today generates a certain amount of noise that I cannot define very well, but there is something to that. We are also in a constituent process that is tense, which we did not have in previous anniversaries. And, this is a hypothesis, I think it also conspires the climate of public insecurity that has been installed, I think it wrongly changes the perceptions that a strong government is needed. I imagine that the demand for order and to go out into the street calmly and that nothing happens to you, can generate a certain idealization of the order imposed by the bayonets of 73. There must be something of that. So the scenario is not very conducive to a sober and sensible commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup.

