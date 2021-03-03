2021 began for Lucas Pratto with a new challenge: Dutch football. But two months after his arrival, Feyenoord released him to return to Argentina, where River owns his pass.

As reported by the Dutch press this Wednesday, the forward’s wish, for the moment, is to stay and compete for more minutes before your loan ends.

The newspaper Algemeen Dagblad, from Rotterdam, the city of Feyenoord, announced that Pratto received permission from the club to prematurely terminate the link and return to River, from where he left at the end of last year due to lack of continuity.

However the Bear He did not find those minutes either in the Dutch team. After starting the first two games, the 32-year-old attacker was a substitute in another three and entered. But he already has five games in a row on the substitute bench and without minutes on the court.

According to the same Dutch press report, Pratto failed to convince coach Dick Advocaat and is now at a disadvantage in his regard.

For this reason, the club decided to release Pratto so that he can return to Argentina if he wishes, but for the moment the player would stay to fulfill the loan, which will end on June 30.

