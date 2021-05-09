Lucas Pratto suffered a very hard injury this Sunday. The Bear fell to the ground to dispute a ball in the game that his team, Feyenoord, lost 3-0 to Ajax, by the Eredivisie of the Netherlands, and the plugs of the right boot got stuck in the grass causing an impressive twist in the right ankle.

The Feyenoord medical part is still expected, but the images are not encouraging at all for the former River, who little by little managed to add minutes in the Dutch team.

News in development