Lucas Perez has gone through the microphones of “El Larguero” to speak after the dismissal of Abelardo as coach of Alavés and the controversy over the words of the technician at a press conference in which he criticized the forward.

Sad: “Yes, it is very sad. I have never liked that they fired a coach. We are in a delicate situation.”

Goodbye message: “No, I have not spoken with Abelardo today. The last conversation I had was after the Betis game (March 8). He asked me if something personal was happening to me and I told him about the problems with my ankle. Some audios have come out in the that I disrespect my private life and that they are a lie. I have never wanted to talk about these issues. “

Affected: “Things do not come out in the field and that they say those things does not help. Everything is a lie. They hurt people for free. On a personal level I told him and he told me that I could count on him. I have not had any clash as he said in the last press conference. As a person, everyone reacts that way. I am shocked by these statements. There was no clash. I have always wanted to play. The only victory the coach has had with Alavés was with me in the countryside”.

Companions: “There are things they did not understand. He asked me how I was on a personal level, that I looked downcast and that I looked sad and I explained the situation to him. A private conversation between two adults. He has transmitted us joy and positivity. The whole squad has been with him. I was the first. Personally, it has affected me and my family as well. I don’t hold a grudge against him. The only thing that worries me is that Alavés will be saved. Lucas Pérez is at the disposal of Alavés. “

Condition: “I want to focus on Alavés. Abelardo feels this club. I will never be able to speak ill of Pitu. My only objective is to save Alavés and keep him in the First Division in the year of his Centennial. I’m not happy that Pitu had left even if this happened. I was 100% for what he wanted. “

Hardest moment: “Yes, it is between some serious injury like the one of the ankle, but this yes because nobody likes to have lived this. It had never happened to me that a coach said these words publicly”.