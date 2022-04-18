Lucas Perez He was the scorer of the goal that gave Cádiz the victory for the first time in history at the Camp Nou. His name will remain forever in the history of the Cadiz club. The striker arrived in the winter market and has already carved out a niche for himself in the team.

The Galician made it clear that for him “It is an honor to enter the history of Cádiz. The truth is that I am very happy. Everyone thought that Cádiz would come to lose, to walk around, discount the game, but it has not been like that”.

With these three points, Sergio González’s team left the relegation zone and advanced to Mallorca and Granada. However, Lucas Pérez insisted on the importance of continuing to look ahead and not trusting oneself. “We know that the objective is there, we are now out of relegation and we know that we now have a very important match on Thursday, that we have to win against Athletic Club de Bilbao”.

Finally, regarding the rival, Barcelona, ​​he explained that it is very difficult to face them and score a goal, because “Barça subjugates you the whole game, you’re running and it’s not easy to get there with eighty meters. The only thing you have to do is try until the ball goes in at the end”.