Cádiz is already working with its sights set on next Friday’s game against Sevilla. The yellow ones They want to recover as soon as possible from the blow that they lost on Thursday against Athletic, Especially because of the way it was delivered. Despite the defeat, there are positive things to highlight, such as the good moment that Lucas Pérez is experiencing, who after scoring against the rojiblancos already chains two consecutive days watching the door. His magnificent state of form does not go unnoticed and he will surely be a fundamental piece to achieve the objective of salvation, in the five days that remain until the end.

The Galician was Sergio’s only doubt in the eleven against the Basques, after the multitude of rotations that took place against Barcelona. The Catalan technician He decided to give Lozano the alternative and Lucas did not enter the field until the 55th minute. What is striking is that He didn’t need a minute to see the door, in which it was his first touch of the ball, giving continuity to his good moment of form. It is not the first time that he has chained two days seeing the door in this course. With Elche, on matchdays 4 and 5, he scored goals against Getafe and Levante. The best streak of his career so far is seven consecutive games seeing the door, numbers that he has achieved twice. The first, during the 2015-16 season, in the ranks of Deportivo; and the second, with Alavés, in 2019-20.

The best yellow player against Athletic

The great state of form that Lucas lives is measured in his scores. According to the data collected by Olocip, the striker was the best player of Sergio’s team against Athletic, with a note of 7.74ahead of Sobrino, second with 7.3 and Idrissi, third with 6.57. The Galician comes from another great performance against Barcelonaat the Camp Nou, where he was the second best cadista with a grade of 6.93; only behind the 9.16 that Ledesma achieved.