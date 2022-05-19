Here is the tough attack that the former protagonist of Men and Women addressed to the family of his ex girlfriend

In recent days, the pages of the gossip column have been dedicating ample space to the words that Lucas Peracchi released against Mercedes Henger and her family. The former protagonist of Men and womenin fact, he has aimed a severe attack on his ex-girlfriend and his entire family. Let’s find out what happened together.

Everyone will remember the love story between Lucas Peracchi and Mercedes Henger. The two have been together for about three years and, in the end, their story is wrecked. On the occasion of Mercedes Henger’s stay in Honduras, Lucas Peracchi made some statements against the shipwreck of theIsland of the Famous and his family.

“Without them I was reborn”: the attack by Lucas Peracchi and Mercedes Henger

Lucas Peracchi has returned to talk about his ex-girlfriend Mercedes Henger, launching a harsh attack on her and her family. These were the words with which the former face of Men and women he lashed out at the shipwrecked woman from the Isola dei Famosi and her mother:

They intrigue, without them I am reborn.

And, continuing, Lucas Peracchi stated:

If Mercedesz was engaged beforeIsland? As far as I know about her, she was engaged to her, but I want to clarify that I haven’t seen her for a year. I have not even been able to get in touch with her for other things, unfortunately I have not seen her anymore and therefore I am not sure that she was really her girlfriend.

A real attack that of Lucas Peracchi who declared that thanks to his distance from Mercedes Henger and his mother Eva Henger he was reborn. In this regard, these were the words he released: