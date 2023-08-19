The Brazil coach, Fernando Diniz, explained this Friday that he left Lucas Paquetá off the list for the first games of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup to “preserve” him. after the investigation he faces for alleged irregular betting in England.

Diniz acknowledged that the West Ham midfielder was among those called up to play against the teams of Bolivia and Peru, but he decided to remove it at the last minute after the information appeared in the English press that he is being investigated within a plot of irregular bets linked to his environment.

“It’s a matter of preservation, of letting him resolve these issues, which go beyond football, of leaving him at ease to resolve (the matter). We had these problems (of illegal betting) here in Brazil and it takes time for things to settle down. clarify,” Diniz said at a press conference.

The coach remarked that Paquetá, who appeared in Manchester City’s orbit, is a footballer who “adores” although I have never had the opportunity to work with him.

Likewise, he reaffirmed that the Brazilian midfielder has “open doors” for the national team as soon as “he positively resolves those issues that occurred at the last minute.”

Diniz stressed that the determination not to include Paquetá in the call was entirely his. “The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) has no interference in the decision. I spoke with the president Ednaldo (Rodrigues) and we agreed not to make any judgment,” he said.

“We are preserving Paquetá so that it resolves it as calmly as possible. I am not going to speak more about this matter,” he completed.

Brazil will begin its path to the 2026 World Cup, which will be held jointly in the United States, Canada and Mexico, on September 8 against Bolivia, in the city of Belém, and four days later it will face Peru, in Lima.

Neymar, in the Brazilian list for the tie

The squad list, the first for Diniz at the helm of Canarinha, is led by Neymar, who has just set course for Saudi Arabian football and who in these first qualifying matches will be accompanied in attack by Real Madrid players Rodrygo Goes and Vinícius Júnior , among others.

