Lucas Olaza is already in Elche. The Uruguayan left back has arrived at 21:30 at night to the Martínez Valero stadium, accompanied by his representative. The technical secretary Sergio Martínez Mantecón was waiting for him there. Quickly, both have gotten into the car and left for the hotel.

The signing of Olaza is now official and it has become the second reinforcement on the last day of the market after the incorporation of Ezequiel Ponce. Olaza, international for Uruguay, arrives on loan for Vlladolid, with a purchase option, like Ponce.

Until 11:59 p.m., the owner of the entity Christian Bragarnik has time to decide whether to leave Axel Werner’s file free or close the contract, also on loan, from Kike Pérez. The Real Valladolid midfielder wants to go to Elche, although the Pucelano team has not yet finished specifying the documentation