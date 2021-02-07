The images are impressive. They are those of the moment of the injury and the subsequent ones, with Lucas Ocampos lying on the ground, screaming for the pain, and his subsequent departure on a stretcher with tears in his eyes. Waiting for medical studies to be carried out, it is something that worries a lot in Seville and also in the Argentine National Team taking into account the double date of the South American Elimination that is coming.

The action occurred at the start of the second half between Seville and Getafe. Ocampos had been the best on the court in the first half, with two clear chances and a goal that was annulled by the VAR by own hand in the previous one. But a tremendous stomp from Djené Dakonam Ortega abruptly took him off the field.

Ocampos went to dispute the ball with the Togolese, who He was late and gave him a tremendous blow to the heel. The foot of the Argentine it bended against the ground and could no longer get up. In principle, the action was not sanctioned by the referee and, while the game continued, the cries of pain of the Argentine were heard. Terrible…

When a teammate of Ocampos threw the ball outside, the club’s medical staff quickly entered and asked for the change. And the referee, seeing the action again at the request of the VAR, expelled Djené.

Sevilla reported that Ocampos will spend this Sunday morning hospitalized waiting to know if you have to undergo surgery for your left ankle injury that produced a stomp from Djené Dakoman Ortega.

Ocampos, what He was transferred directly from the pitch to a Sevillian clinic due to the alarming nature of his ailment, suffers from a injury to the ligaments of the left ankle with possible involvement of the fibula and the first scans suggest that he will have to undergo surgery, medical sources have informed the EFE agency.

In the press conference after the game, Julen Lopetegui, the Sevilla coach, has been pessimistic about the health of his pupil, as he reported that he has retired from the field “crying and saying that his leg had been destroyed”, while expressing his hope that “it will be as less serious as possible”.

Ocampos, a 26-year-old Argentine international, is now in his second season at Sevilla, for whom he was the top scorer last season, with 17 goals, and with whom he has scored 7 goals this season in 31 official matches.

Alejandro Papu Gómez entered through Ocampos, who thus had his debut in LaLiga de España and he did it with a goal. The numerical advantage opened the doors to the game for Sevilla (Franco Vázquez also entered), who ended up scoring 3-0. However, the sensations that remained were bittersweet due to the injury of the former River.

A few days ago, also in Seville, Marcos Acuña suffered another hard injury that would have him at least two months away from the courts. The “Egg” is almost out of the double knockout date that is coming (Uruguay and Brazil) and we will have to follow the situation of Ocampos to know how serious his injury is.

THE SEQUENCE OF THE INJURY IN PHOTOS

The hard injury of Ocampos.

