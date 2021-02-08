For Sevilla, the 3-0 victory against Getafe on the 22nd date of LaLiga had good and bad news related to Argentine football. It was Alejando Gómez’s scoring debut, but Lucas Ocampos, one of the figures of the Andalusian team, had to leave the field between shouts and cries after the hard tackle from Togolese Djené Dakoman.

Just 14 minutes into the second half, the ‘Papu’ entered for the former River, who could not continue the match. In the images it is seen how the defender steps on the Argentine, who went right to undergo medical studies, after the brutal twisting of his left ankle.

On the same Saturday it was confirmed that there was no bone injury, but it still remained to be known if the ligaments had been compromised.

Very hard. Djené Dakoman’s ugly stomp on Lucas Ocampos, the defender saw the red one. EFE / Julio Muñoz

For the tranquility of Sevilla and its fans, the results that were known this Monday revealed that Ocampos hardly suffers a grade II sprain of the anterior syndermosis and the calcaneal peroneal ligament of the left ankle. Thus, a total tear of the ligaments was totally ruled out.

The winger spent the whole night in the hospital and then went home to Spain. On the other hand, Djené ended up expelled and ignited a strong fight between the players of both teams due to the extreme aggressiveness of the action in the match played at Sánchez Pizjuán.

The footballer who wears jersey number 5 in the Spanish team will be outside the fields between four and six weeks. Although it depends on the evolution of the injury in the midfielder of the Scaloni Selection. “Periodic reviews will be carried out to check the evolution of the player,” says the club.

This is a hard blow for the club because the calendar marks the confrontations with Borussia Dortmund, for the knockout stages of the Champions League, the first leg is on February 17, the cross against Barcelona for the semifinals of the Copa del Rey and the remaining dates of the local league, where Lopetegui’s team marches in fourth place. And also for Argentina, which has a qualifying date in March. Although everything indicates that Ocampos should be recovered by the 25th, the day of the clash against Uruguay.