One day after suffering a very hard entry into the game between his Sevilla and Getafe, after the pain and tears, already calmer, Lucas Ocampos took some time to thank all the gestures of affection and support he received in the last hours. Pending new medical tests, the outlook points to a long recovery.

Ocampos received a plank that totally bent his ankle and had to leave the field of play on a stretcher. From there he was transferred to the hospital, where the first medical examinations ruled out a fracture. Although Sevilla did not play a new part since then, the forward could have compromised ligaments.

It is a more than sensitive loss for Sevilla and also for the Argentine National Team, in which he had been the undisputed starter for Lionel Scaloni. In principle, Ocampos would be ruled out for the next double qualifying date, against no less than Uruguay and Brazil, on March 25 and 30 respectively.

Ocampos’s full message

“Hello everyone. How are you? I just want to send you a video thanking you for the support you gave me during these hours, both to me and to my family. For the messages and for the encouragement you sent me. Just tell them that we will be working to return as soon as possible and be on the field of play, which is what I enjoy the most and what I love the most. Getting back to my colleagues is the main thing. So thank you very much and I send you all a big hug. “