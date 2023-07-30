As we have informed you in 90min, the chances of Lucas Moura joining Rayados de Monterrey this summer are real. The royal club has put on the Brazilian’s table a contract of almost 5 million dollars per year, the third best salary in the country and right now they are only waiting for the footballer to make a final decision and give them an answer. either positive or negative for the interests of the club.
Lucas’s priority was to stay within Europe, which is complex since nobody makes the offer that the footballer wants in terms of money. That is why he values other destinations and playing in America is the most viable, however, in the last few hours the winger would have been tempted by other destinations besides the Liga MX team and they are drawing up a plan for the rest of his career that does not involve playing in Mexico starting this summer.
Lucas could sign for Sao Paulo in Brazil for a period of 6 months and once the loan ends, continue his career within the MLS, where several clubs are seeking his signature, with LAFC, the current champion, being the most interested and the most interested. has done to the offender, this would be for the winter market. Monterrey is not dependent on his arrival, but if Moura agrees to play with them, they will have to release an unborn child in Mexico, so they expect a fleeting response.
