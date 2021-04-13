«It is not a checkmate for him Tajo-Segura Transfer; but it is a check, “said this Tuesday the president of the Central Union of Irrigators of the Transfer, Lucas Jiménez, during his appearance at the Special Water Commission of the Regional Assembly to express the crucial moment that the aqueduct is going through with the two decrees prepared by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition.

Jiménez stated that the actual flow of the Tagus River as it passes through Aranjuez, Toledo and Talavera de la Reina is much higher, up to three times more, than what is established by current legislation. On this basis, he argued that the rise in the ecological flow in said basin is unjustified, that will reduce the sending of resources for irrigation by 39%. He also alerted the extra cost that it will cause for the population and irrigators of the Levant. All the parliamentary groups, in particular the PSOE and United We Can, showed their support for the Tajo-Segura and the approaches of the irrigators.

Possible phytotoxicity of desalination



Lucas Jiménez stressed that they do not reject desalination, which they have been consuming for years with various agreements, but recalled its high price and high energy cost, which is four times higher than that of the Transfer. He also advanced that they will shortly present a report on the possible phytotoxicity of desalinated water on crops. «We are not fanatics» of any type of resources, «if someone has shown waist with the water, it is the Union of Irrigators», He said.

Jiménez pointed out that the Ministry should not alter anything at this time “without knowing where we are going. This is not going to lead to anything good, “so he insisted that the reform of the exploitation rules be stopped until the new Tagus basin plan is approved, since they would have to be reviewed again later. “The modification that they propose now and in a hurry is untimely,” he stressed.

The greatest concern, the rise in ecological flows in the Tagus, is based in his opinion on “unjustified” criteria. On the one hand, he stressed that the bodies of water in the upper Tagus are currently in good ecological condition, according to the demarcation of the Tagus. He also explained that the real flow in Aranjuez reaches an annual average of 9 cubic meters per second, 50% more than what the law establishes. He said that an average of 28 hectometres passes through Toledo, and 34 hectometres through Talavera, three times more than what the norm on minimum flows sets. On this point, he added that the average flow of the Segura as it passes through Murcia is 1.5 cubic meters.

He warned that if the ecological flow in the Tagus is increased, the shipments of water for irrigation will be reduced by 39%, and that some years there will be zero transfers. Regarding the rate, he warned that with those of the Transfer there would be a «Very important increase» in water prices for irrigation and the population.