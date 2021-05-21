Lucas Hernández has had a bad time at Bayern. It has been difficult for the brand new signing of the Munich team to gain a place in the team. Injuries prevented him from playing assiduously upon arrival, and then players like Boateng and Alaba were ahead for Flick. Alphonso Davies had been before. Little by little Lucas has been taking over a place and has managed to participate in 41 games with Bayern this season, 32 of them as a starter. ORn total of 2928 minutes of play and feeling of growth. Especially to put aside the doubts that made him think of a club move at the end of the season.

“There were many rumors. But I was very confident. I knew my time would come. I want to succeed at Bayern,” explains a Lucas who is aware that with Flick he was not a fixture. “I often had physical problems and the level of the entire squad is simply maximum. We have tough internal competition, but very healthy and friendly. In football it happens that you end up playing a role that no player likes. But then you have You have to keep giving everything and waiting for your chance. That has already been fixed. Being injured and not playing despite all the efforts to come back because the rest of the team was at an incredibly high level is tough. And when he entered, he had no rhythm to play. That is when confidence is lost. I always want to play and of course I was not happy with the way things were going. But today I feel very good, I am in good shape and I think I have recovered my maximum level. I hope to be here many more years. I really want to give Bayern back the trust they have placed in me “, affirms the Frenchman, who is aware that after the Boateng and Alaba marches much more will be asked of him.

“With them two and Javi Martínez, three very important defensive players are leaving. Now the rest of us have to assume the role of leaders. It’s about plugging that hole. Javi received me very well, he helped me in everything. Of course I would like to take over his legacy here. I don’t want to be just a teammate for newcomers, but also a friend, “he says in Bild Luke. He and Upamecano are pointed out as the new chiefs of Nagelsmann, the technician who comes from Leipzig. “I really hope so. We have what it takes! Personally, I’m very hungry for titles. In fact, it’s getting bigger and bigger. I’m going to give it my all to win,” he says.

Lucas Hernández’s statistics. BeSoccer

The signing of Nagelsmann by Bayern has also sown some doubt. The particular and meticulous methods of the young coach still at Leipzig are viewed with some caution when it comes to extending them to a club like Bayern. Its particular rigor can be a problem. Lucas has his own vision, he has already dealt with technicians of that character … “He comes with the same objective as us: to win many titles. I know he is a very young coach, but so far he has taken all his teams to the maximum I hope he can do the same with us so that we can win many titles together. What if he is strict? I played for years under Diego Simeone and Profe Ortega at Atlético. Nothing can shock me anymore “, she states laughing at Bild.

Despite everything, Lucas acknowledges that he has had low moments at Bayern and has overcome them thanks to the support of his family. “The mother of my son, my little one, the grandparents and my mother. Their daily support has helped me. They are there in difficult moments. Thanks to them, I always have a new motivation to prove myself and thus regain my confidence. When my brother Théo and I were little, about 15 years ago, my father suddenly left our family. We don’t know anything about him until today. And my mother has been there for us, taking us to all training sessions. It was a daily struggle. I’ll be grateful for my whole life, “he confesses.