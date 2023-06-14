Lucas Huaranca is a 65-year-old retired teacher who acts in the film transformers 7the awakening of the beasts. Huaranca embodies the curaca Amarua resident of the Andes who guarded a key to other worlds.

The Republic spoke with Luke. He claimed that he got the role by coincidence. It was July 2021. Huaranca was heading to the sanctuary of the Lord of Qoyllurit’i, in the province of Quispicanchi. On the way, a woman approached him and asked him if he knew actors. He offered himself and asked if he could participate in the casting.” The production needed a character with his characteristics who can speak Quechua. In addition to his teaching tasks, the teacher has an artistic career in his land.

He is part of a dance troupe, he directed the band of musicians at his school and usually performs in various activities. As for how her experience was with the actors in the film, she explained that they always had a cordial treatment. “Now I no longer have communication, but I would like to see if there is another opportunity,” she asserted.

In his performance, Luke revalued the Quechua and, through a message in the native language, he said: “I am inviting all young people and teachers to learn Quechua so that they have the opportunity that I have had.” Lucas Huaranca He spent 36 years as a teacher and had to leave at the age of 65 as the law dictates, but he assured that he wanted to continue working, as can now be seen in his way of speaking and seeing life, with the desire to learn and get to know more of the cinema He added that now they call him “Professor Amaru” and that he has a cevichería in Urcos that is visited by all fans of the saga. He commented that he will take photos and sign autographs with those who go.

