France’s match did not start entirely well. The Australians had gone ahead on the scoreboard and one of the players, Lucas Hernández, had to leave injured in a play in which he suffered the inconvenience alone, that is, without the participation of any player from the opposing team.
His brother Theo entered the field of play, who completed a match worthy of the circumstances, since it must be recognized that with the arrival of the Milan player, the French team improved a lot in its offensive performance.
The bad news was confirmed once the crash ended. Lucas Hernández has had to leave the concentration of the French team to treat an injury that, a priori, did not seem so worrisome.
“Victim of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, LucasHernandez will have to give up the World Cup. The entire group wishes him the best possible recovery.”
This is how the French Football Federation confirmed through its social networks that the Bayern player will not be able to continue in the call for the combined bleu. There have been many injuries that have fueled the French team in the run-up to the great Qatari event.
It is very likely that Lucas Hernández will not play a game again in the remainder of the season. We wish him a speedy recovery and hopefully the injury is not as serious as it seems.
We await more medical tests that allow us to accurately certify the extent of a fairly serious injury.
