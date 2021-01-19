In summer they already warned me. “Luke it’s going to have to go. The president does not like it and the club considers that he is taking minutes away from Rodrygo, in addition to forcing Brahim to go out on loan. “I wonder if the important thing is your age or your football background. If you are a youth squad it seems that you were born with a defect. Instead of showing off Factory Like in the happy 80s, this kid who helped the last ascent of the Castile to Second it does not finish entering the eye of the Star-system. He is Galician, he does not upload cool videos on Instagram and he lacks an agent that puts him in value every three weeks. Lucas is a diligent student who accepts his role. If you play extreme, you get out in San siro before him Inter and leave with the mold Conte with a spectacular kick to the post. If you get injured Nacho at Camp Nou, Zidane puts him on the emergency right side and closes that band until he Ansu Fati barely reappeared in the whole Classic.

For this reason, Zidane wants him in his troop. Yes or yes. But at the club they envision a near future, from this summer, with a Madrid without Zizou. That is why they want to go removing stones from the backpack of Marseille. Lucas will not sign a low cost renewal as if he were an intern who has just left the branch. They have taken advantage of their only bad game, that of Malaga, to put the bow. The meritocracy is dead.