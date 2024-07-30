The Colombian coach Lucas Gonzalez ended his career in Argentine football on Monday. Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero decided to fire him after a campaign to forget.

The Bogota coach’s team fell 0-2 at home against Vélez Sársfield on Monday and is now in last place in the Argentine soccer standings, with just one point.

The defeat also left Central Córdoba in last place in the annual table, which means that today it would be relegated to the Primera Nacional.

González’s time there was not a good one at all. He only managed nine games, eight in the League and one in the Argentine Cup, and he only won one, in the Cup, against Estudiantes de La Plata. His team scored nine goals and conceded 21.

This was Lucas González’s campaign in Colombia, before leaving for Argentina

It was González’s first trip abroad, after having started his career in Colombia. He was first in charge of Águilas Doradas, with whom he had a brilliant campaign in the round-robin phase of the 2023-I League, but then he fell flat in the home runs.

In the middle of that same year he moved to América de Cali, where he did not start well, but the support of the players saved him from being fired. He managed to get into the quadrangulars, where he was also unable to fight for a title.

