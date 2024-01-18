After leaving América de Cali unexpectedly, Lucas Gonzalez He could make a big splash in the coming days since the coach is a strong candidate for the technical direction of Deportivo Cali, the scarlet team's great rival.

The coach would be in the green and white team's folder if the decision is made to leave Jaime de la Pava Who apparently the board of directors comes from would think about a change.

The doubts surrounding De la Pava would have begun in the preseason and even before the end of the second half of last year and that is why in an area of ​​​​the sugar management board their replacement is already being sought.

Given this, González's name emerged according to what was reported by journalist Andrés Muñoz, who did not confirm if there is already contact with the coach for a possible incorporation.

Lucas, during his time in America, directed 28 matches and finished with a performance of 47.62% given by his 11 wins, seven draws and 10 losses in the second half of 2023.

