América de Cali suffered a hard setback in the coach’s era Lucas Gonzalezbeing eliminated early in the League home runs, after the 1-0 defeat against Nacional.

At the end of the game, the scarlet coach, Lucas Gonzalezanalyzed the development of the game, the defeat and the elimination.

Luke’s reflection

Atlético Nacional defeated América de Cali 1-0 in a game valid for the third round of the home runs. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

Analysis: “We have to give credit to the boys, we tried until the end but it was the opponent’s turn to win today.”

Drop in goals: “It’s what you try to identify. What we can control is that they understand how to try to overcome the opponent. Now it has been difficult for us to score goals. We have to continue studying to try to find solutions to the problems that the game generates, look for what we are missing to score the goals we scored in the all against all”:

First time: “Part of the good first half is that we managed to get the ball away. In the second half it was more difficult for Víctor and Adrián to press. We looked for fresh players to get there. When we felt that we were close it was to put in fresh legs, we had options, but no we managed to score.”

Duels with Nacional: “Normally you lose more than you win, especially against good teams. It was the national team’s turn, which luckily doesn’t have a squad, you have to do everything well. Today the first half was good but we didn’t score, they were more effective.”

Balance: “America is obliged to try to win and not speculate, that’s what we try. We create chances and we don’t score.”

Self-criticism: “They are games of maximum tension. Fortunately I don’t play, we try to help, we transmit a plan, but the rival does it too. We have to lose, it hurts us a lot, we had to lose the 3 home run games, we are under construction, it is our first semester in America, but this is far from what we want.

Cup to Cup: “It is tangent to qualify for the Copa Libertadores, in case we cannot reach the final, the 9 points are fundamental, that is why we have the responsibility, we are sad, hurt with our people. Tomorrow we get up to channel that sadness to face the match of the Thursday and get the 9 points we have left.”

SPORTS

More sports news