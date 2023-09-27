Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Lucas González returns to the eye of the hurricane, he is sued by Águilas in the FCF: the reason

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 27, 2023
in Sports
0
Lucas González returns to the eye of the hurricane, he is sued by Águilas in the FCF: the reason

Lucas Gonzalez

Lucas González left Águilas unilaterally.

Photo:

Instagram: Lucas González

Lucas González left Águilas unilaterally.

The América de Cali coach did not leave the Antioquia team in the best shape.

The news is not good for Lucas González despite the good performance of América de Cali in the Colombian League. The 42-year-old technician was reported by Águilas Doradas to the Colombian Football Federation.

Lucas González landed on the América de Cali bench a few months ago after the good feelings he left in Águilas Doradas. However, The relationship between the Colombian strategist and the Antioquia team did not end in the best way.

According to the information provided by various media, the helmsman decided to leave Águilas unilaterally and while the club It played in the semi-final home runs of the Colombian League last semester.

Lucas Gonzalez

Lucas González, coach of Águilas.

Águilas Doradas did not receive any compensation from América de Cali, despite the fact that there were six months left until the coach’s contract ended; It expired on December 30 of this year.

For this reason, the ‘paisa’ team took action on the matter and filed a formal complaint with the FCF against Lucas González for breach of contract; situation that leaves the strategist in trouble.

Grass vs. Golden Eagles

Grass vs. Golden Eagles

This was confirmed by journalist Henry Jiménez through his official X account (formerly known as Twitter). In the publication he explained that the club did not feel in the best way about Lucas’ departure for América de Cali in the middle of the Colombian coach’s decisive phase.

For now, There is no official communication from the Colombian Football Federation and coach Lucas Gonzálezwho after calming the waters in Valle del Cauca, adds a new problem in the middle of the current championship.

It is worth remembering that América de Cali is one of the great entertainers of the Colombian League this semester, the ‘mechita’ is second in the standings with 26 points.

HAROLD YEPES
SPORTS

Recommended

