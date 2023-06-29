Thursday, June 29, 2023
Lucas González is the new coach of América de Cali: details of the official announcement

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Lucas González is the new coach of América de Cali: details of the official announcement

Lucas González - America from Cali

Lucas González, new coach of América.

Photo:

AmÃ©rica de Cali / Águilas Doradas press office

Lucas González, new coach of America.

The coach who shone with Águilas Doradas, in everyone against everyone, now dresses in scarlet.

Lucas Gonzalezwho was the revelation coach of the last Colombian soccer tournament for his work with Águilas Doradas, was officially announced this Thursday as the new coach of América de Cali.

Lucas González, new technical director of América de Cali

Golden Eagles and Lucas González

Photo:

Atlético Nacional and Águilas Doradas

This Thursday, starting at 3 pm, there will be the official presentation of González at América de Cali.

According to press reports, González will be accompanied by Alexis Henriquez, Thiago Pinha and Carlos Tabares.

“We are not handling percentage because we do not want to be psycho-rigid. The coach has to be aligned with the team’s objectiveWe want to be protagonists. A big team has to go to the continental tournament,” said Tulio Gómez, leader of América, in a chat with Marino Millán.

SPORTS

