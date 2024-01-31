Finally Lucas Gonzalez You won't be bored during this first semester. After his unexpected departure from Cali America In the month of January, before the start of the League, due to indifference with the management of the scarlet team, the Bogota native found a new job.

Now the 42-year-old coach will be in a role where he has never been, however, he will continue to provide his tactical contribution to Colombian professional soccer.

Lucas González was signed as a new tactical analyst at AS Colombia, this as a new project that the sports media has this year with the BetPlay League, about everything that happens with the 20 teams in the first division.

Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante

The announcement was made by the journalist Steven Arcewho in a video published on social networks presented them as one of the coaches with the greatest projection in Colombian soccer in the future.

Lucas González has been in the FPC with Águilas Doradas and with América de Cali, where he had good numbers in the All against All format, being a coach who wants to go out and win and who talks a lot about numbers and statistics.

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL

