Arturo vidal has the world restless Cali America. The Chilean footballer would be close to finalizing his arrival at the 'scarlet' club and that is why both the club and the media are talking about the midfielder.

Well, prior to the friendly duel between the scarlet team and Cerro Porteñothe technician Lucas Gonzalez spoke about the possibility of having Vidal and he referred to the great market that the Valle del Cauca club has made so far.

Arturo Vidal may not arrive in America Photo: Javier Nieto – ELTIEMPO / EFE

“Arturo vidal), What am I going to say, we all know what it means for South American football and for world football. He is an excellent player, he has won everything there is to win at the national team level as America Cups and at club level. He has played in Barcelona and other equipment; For a coach it is a dream to have a player like him. It will be a difficult operation for America due to cost issues, but I hope to have it with us,” he explained in Star+.

For his part, the coach assured that the club signed well for this season: “Last semester we fell short and identified some shortcomings. We made an effort to bring the necessary pieces and now we need the players who arrived to adapt quickly.”

Finally, he spoke about what he expects from the friendly match with Cerro Porteño: “We have to be responsible, these games will give us information about the changes we have to make. Let's hope that this duel gives us indications of what we will stop for the match against Golden Eagles”.

It should be noted that in the absence of the possible arrival of Vidal, América has incorporated Edwar López, Joel Graterol, Óscar Hernández, Jeisson Palacios, Nilson Castrillón, Michael Barrios, Alexis Zapata, Harold Rivera, Rodrigo Holgado, Daniel Bocanegra and Ever Valencia.

América de Cali defeats Cerro Porteño with a goal from Adrián Ramos

The team led by Lucas Gonzalez showed quite a few concepts in the game and several reinforcements stood out such as Ever Valencia who was explosive throughout the match.

The winning goal came in the 38th minute. There, América had a corner kick from the left that was connected in a great way by Adrian Ramos who placed the ball well cornered and impossible for the rival goalkeeper to save.

Two minutes after this chance, Ramos He almost achieved his double. The striker darted into space after a great lobbed pass from Ever Valencia and there he took a shot that Cerro's goalkeeper saved in a great way.

For the second part, Cali America He changed his entire starting eleven to try more players and there he performed well, scoring several chances. The first of them came with Valencia, who recovered the ball on the edge of the area and took a strong shot that went over the Paraguayan goal.

Ten minutes later, Jeison Palacios the second was lost for America. The footballer rose in the area after a great center Esneyder Mena and the ball barely passed one side of the visiting goal.

In the final twenty minutes, America controlled the ball and would have one last chance in the addition with Cristian Barrios He took out the rival goalkeeper, but the ball was too high for him and he could not direct the goal to increase the score.

With the friendly win, the Valle del Cauca team is now preparing for its debut in the League, which will be against Golden Eagles next Saturday, January 20 at home.

