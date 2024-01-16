Lucas Gonzalez does not continue to lead the technical direction ofl America of Caliwas the bomb that exploded on Monday night after a statement from the Valle del Cauca cast and this Tuesday the topic continues to be talked about.

“América de Cali informs its fans, the media and the general public that technical director Lucas González will not continue leading the professional team,” reads the text shared by the scarlet team.

The official message states that the members of González's coaching staff will not continue in the 'mechita' either. “We thank the teacher and his coaching staff, Alexis Henríquez, Tiago Pina and Carlos Tabares their professionalism and we wish them success in their future projects,” reads the statement.

The farewell

While the American leaders move in search of the new coach and announce that Arturo vidal It will not arrive and they will go for Argentinaor Ricardo Gareca as DT, because the atmosphere is heated.

“To the American fans, the objective of the video is to update decisions that we have made. Despite the efforts of the sponsors, we therefore gave up on signing him. We will focus on our Plan A, the technical direction of Ricardo Gareca with whom we started talks,” said Marcela Gomezthe president of the club.

And he added: “The 'Tiger' is an idol of America and we hope that he can continue writing history with these colors. We hope for the support of the fans, together we will build a project of the greatness that these colors represent.”

González wrote a message on his social networks in which he thanked the players, in a single sentence.

“Thank you guys for this beautiful experience. I love you very much,” he said.

