Saturday, August 26, 2023
Lucas González: América players saved him from leaving the club

August 26, 2023
August 26, 2023
in Sports
Lucas González: América players saved him from leaving the club

Lucas González - America from Cali

Lucas González, new coach of América.

Photo:

América de Cali / Águilas Doradas press office

Lucas González, new coach of America.

The players support the coach.

Lucas Gonzalez he was no longer the technician cali americaafter the bad results that have the club in box 16 of the standings with only five points, but everything changed from one moment to another.

González has been resisted by American fans, who do not forgive him for his bad statements.
strong protests

While the players expressed their thoughts at the press conference in Cali This Saturday, on the outskirts of the club’s facilities, the fans protested.

Detonations and shouts were even heard demanding the departure of the strategist who arrived for the second tournament of the year.

The team’s board of directors made the decision that González should not continue leading the team, but the players came out to support him and the novel took a 180 degree turn.

“The most important thing here is the name of the team. It doesn’t matter who we are on the team,” he said. Adrian Ramosthe referent.

And he added: “Here it is with work that we can get ahead and I hope that the fans continue to support us.”

