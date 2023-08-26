Lucas González: América players saved him from leaving the club

Lucas Gonzalez he was no longer the technician cali americaafter the bad results that have the club in box 16 of the standings with only five points, but everything changed from one moment to another.

González has been resisted by American fans, who do not forgive him for his bad statements.

(Who is the Colombian who has Luis Rubiales against the wall in Fifa?)

strong protests

While the players expressed their thoughts at the press conference in Cali This Saturday, on the outskirts of the club’s facilities, the fans protested.

Detonations and shouts were even heard demanding the departure of the strategist who arrived for the second tournament of the year.

The team’s board of directors made the decision that González should not continue leading the team, but the players came out to support him and the novel took a 180 degree turn.

The last bullet, the last cartridge, the last breath of hope, if my captain gambles, so do I. It’s now or never @LucasGonzalez_V. Let the intelligentsia, theory and practice save this ship. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ZU3muTCVJU – Apology America of Cali (@apologia_amc) August 26, 2023

“The most important thing here is the name of the team. It doesn’t matter who we are on the team,” he said. Adrian Ramosthe referent.

And he added: “Here it is with work that we can get ahead and I hope that the fans continue to support us.”