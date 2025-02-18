02/17/2025



Updated 02/18/2025 at 05: 03h.





They acted at the break of the ACB final, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, and, despite putting illusion and feeling “very satisfied with the performance”, the hangover is being complicated. We refer to Andy and Lucaswho sang live in the impass of the party between Unicaja and Real Madrid and that, after the ‘song’ that were given, are reaping numerous criticisms in networks, some especially cruel … to defend what they did, Lucas, one of The group’s compounds, has spoken live with ‘And now Sonsoles’ (Antena 3). I was waiting to pass control of the airport to return to the Peninsula when you have seen that there was talk of them in the Sonsoles Onega program and has not hesitated to call.

Lucas wanted to pronounce on the performance. «In the midst of a basketball court, with the voices above, the music below, without any lights, or pyrotechnics … Well, let’s see. It cannot be compared to what is done in The Super Bowl But we are super satisfied. I left very happy, ”he explained. «Picha is what there was. But what c … are you telling me? ”He expressed himself spontaneously on the other side of the phone.

Sonsoles Onega He nodded and tried to encourage him: “Look, for three who speak badly, or worry.” What has reached the presenter’s heart has been the new criticisms of the singer’s nose. This has been sincere in the live and has even ‘gave’ an exclusive to the journalist: «Do you know what? Well, in April and the one who wants to see my nose will have to pay, I will give an exclusive. I have already told my wife that I’m going to go down the street with a mask. He has continued to point, with all the sense of humor that this situation can be taken, which has asked the doctor “to leave me the most beautiful nose in the entire world.”

He has continued to chest on what happened on February 16 in Las Palmas, that performance not exempt from controversy. He has proudly sentenced that “the tour is being spectacular” and “I can say that right now we have a show that is probably the best in Spain, with a perfect tuning.”









Carmen Lomana He has taken the opportunity to encourage the singer and tell him not to worry too much. “People speak to speak so that he has even a case,” he said. To say goodbye, Sonsoles Onega has invited him to go in April to the set to teach his new nose and have given him advice: “Take care of how he deserves, the same does not happen to you.”