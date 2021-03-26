Bayern Munich got on Lucas Hernández’s nerves. This was admitted by the former mattress himself during the current concentration of the French team after almost two quite complicated seasons in a club that came to pay the astronomical figure of 80 million euros to take over his services in 2019. After being held back by a series of injuries, the French defender continued (and continues) without having the desired continuity due to the unexpected irruption of the young Alphonso Davies in his position. And he became desperate for it.

“I’m a person who always wants to play,” explained Lucas. “Last season was quite difficult with my injuries. This season is going better. Every time I played for a club, I wanted to give him back the confidence he had in my qualities. There have been times this season where I was sitting on the bench and feeling frustrated, angry, pissed off. I am a competitive person, I always want to play. When it is not the case, it is true that I am angry, upset, ”the French world champion was sincere.

Of course, everything points to his situation changing for the better in summer. The departure of David Alaba opens a gap in the rear of the sextete champion that, except for surprise, Lucas will fill. Those responsible at the Allianz Arena admire the professionalism with which he came to assume his secondary role in the team throughout this last season and a half and they count on him to command the Munich defense of the future together with Dayot Upamecano, a brand-new signing of Bayern from Leipzig. It seems that Lucas’s ordeal, once and for all, is coming to an end.