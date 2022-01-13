Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After 3 and a half years, he spent with Everton, during which he participated in 127 games in various competitions, here is the French left-back Lucas Digne signing a new contract with Aston Villa, nicknamed “The Villa”, for 25 million pounds “30 million euros” for Everton. .

Dini was a key player with the “Toffes” until he collided last December with the Spaniard Rafael Benitez, the coach, who replaced the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, who moved to coach Real Madrid, and this clash was the reason for Denny’s insistence to leave, given his lack of participation in the main, except Rarely with the Spanish coach.

Denny ended the traditional medical examination procedures, after the two parties agreed on the value of the contract, and Aston Villa did not reveal the salary that was set for Denny.

The French international hopes to catch the Aston Villa match against Manchester United on January 15, in the English Premier League, to be the second addition to the team, after the inclusion of Brazilian Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona.

Dini began his professional career in French Lille in 2010, and spent 3 years with him, then moved to Paris Saint-Germain, and played with him only 44 games in various competitions, and was sold to Barcelona for 17 million euros in 2016, after a loan period in Rome, Italy.

Dini did not participate at all with “Barca”, but was sitting as a substitute, and Dini did not find himself, except in the English Premier League, as he obtained greater periods to play with Everton throughout the period, in which the Italian Carlo Ancelotti was training the team, and he proved his worth to play basic In the “terrible” English Premier League.

With this contract, Aston Villa cut the road to three clubs, which were seeking to include Dinni, which are Newcastle, Inter Milan and Chelsea, although the latter withdrew from his will, and preferred to focus on returning his Italian player Emerson, the left-back loaned to the French Yon, and thought that it was better to pay 3.3 One million pounds (about 4 million euros), to end the loan of his player, instead of paying 25 million pounds to Everton for Lucas Digne.

Dini is eagerly looking forward to playing under the leadership of Englishman Steven Gerrard, who seeks to support the team with elements of experience in various lines, so that it can continue to be a competitor in the Premier League.