William, Álex Martín and Luca De Vega. They were the three footballers who acted on loan in the past year with whom they wanted to count in the return to Second Division. With the first two were achieved, but not with the third. What’s more, from the footballer’s environment, his return to Cartagonova is seen as something impossible”. The main reason is that the midfielder belongs to the FC Barcelona and the Barça entity want it to be important in its subsidiary. So much so that he has rejected offers from clubs like the Tottenham English. In addition, numerous teams in the silver category, with greater goals in the classification, have requested his loan for the season that starts in two weeks.

Belmonte, in the presentation of Delmás, He did not consider it impossible but he did acknowledge that “it is very complicated” his signing and that as in his time at FC Cartagena “he was a youth, we will have training rights. So I hope they cross it many times “. In this act, regarding the transfer market, the president commented that “there are 34 days left and the environment is in a hurry” although he knows that in these next few days “footballers must leave and arrive, this week there will be news because we must be prepared to measure ourselves at the Real Oviedo ”on the first day of competition.

Regarding Departures of players you don’t have, for example Elady, Araujo and Santi Jara, stated that “it is a decision agreed with the coach” and it must be solved with “respect and professionalism” on both sides. He stated that “there are many offers” for footballers, with whom “we will get to work this afternoon”