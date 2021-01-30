Lucas Hernández is not entirely satisfied with his role at Bayern Munich and for that reason he has not accepted the renewal offer that the German giant has proposed. This fact is causing an earthquake within the club, as Salihamidžić (sporting director) is pissed off at Flick for the fact that he prefers to line up Alaba and Boateng over the French.

It is the whiting that bites its tail. If Lucas is not happy and does not have the prominence he wants, he will not renew. A few months ago he already assured that he would leave if he is not an important player at Bayern. For that reason Salihamidžić pressures Flick to have more with the former mattress worker.

However, the German coach continues to keep both Alaba and Boateng as starters. Alaba’s case is clear, as he will leave the club at the end of the season. Without Alaba and without Lucas, Bayern would have a big problem behind. At 24, Lucas seeks to take a step forward that will lead him to be one of the recognized centers of the moment. He has a contract in force with Bayern until 2024, we will see if he ends up fulfilling it …