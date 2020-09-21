Lucas Boyé is the first reinforcement for the forward of Elche CF ahead of its imminent return to the First Division. The Argentine attacker is already in Elche’s lands, where he has passed a medical examination, and shortly to be announced as a new green-franj player, as has advanced this Monday newspaper Información.

The Italian-Argentine attacker arrives from Reading english, where ended on June 30 his loan from Torino. It is not about a scorer (in the Championship it did not get released), but he is a player who stands out for his quality rather than his punch.

Despite his 24 years, he has a long history with different teams. In addition to Torino and Reading, he has also defended the colors of AEK Atenas, Celta de Vigo, River Plate and Newell’s Old Boys. It will not be its premiere in Spain, where played on loan for Celta, in the 2017/18 campaign, where he played 13 games (only two as a starter) and saw no goal.

Curiously, at Celta he was about to coincide with Jorge Almirón at Balaídos, but problems with the Argentine coach’s license prevented him. That course he spent with Juan Carlos Unzué as coach. Now he will have to pass the PCR tests to see if he can arrive in time for Saturday’s game against Real Sociedad.

Nico Rodríguez, who presented Tete Morente as a new Elche CF player this Monday, said of Lucas Boyé that “he comes with a certain background and very much in line with what the coach (Jorge Almirón) demands”. “He has intensity, he is combative and I am sure that Jorge (Almirón) will know how to get the most out of his game”, has said.