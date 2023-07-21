Boca is reinforcing itself for the second half of 2023, which will be very important for both the short and medium term. For the short because he needs to perform well in both the League Cup and the Argentine Cup (where he is almost forced to win it to have more chances of qualifying for the Copa Libertadores next year) and also in the Cup in which he was favored by the part of the draw in which he was left since he will face teams that are not the main candidates to keep the trophy. To compete, he needs to strengthen himself and for that, the managers moved quickly and made the arrival of Lucas Blondel official.
After a very good time at Tigre, in which he was the protagonist of very good Matador teams, the full-back took a great leap in his career and joined Xeneize for a figure close to 1,850,000 million dollars. At just 26 years of age, he joins the Ribera team permanently with the aim of fighting for a position with Luis Advíncula and Marcelo Weigandt but with the Peruvian playing as a midfielder or right winger during several games in this first half.
Blondel trained alone in Boca Predio since the rest of his teammates are in Santiago del Estero waiting for the duel with Barracas Central. This is the third reinforcement of the xeneize squad since the arrivals of Jorman Campuzano and Jan Hurtado were confirmed, although the latter has everything to leave the Ribera institution. In addition, Boca is expected to make use of the play-off option it has with Vicente Taborda de Plantense.
Now, with the arrival of Blondel defined, efforts will focus on making official the arrival of Lucas Janson de Vélez but also that of Edinson Cavani who is negotiating his departure from Valencia in Spain.
