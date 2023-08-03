River is living a very good moment after being the champion of the Professional League (LPF) and having won the first match of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores 2023 against Inter de Porto Alegre. One of the figures in this last match was Lucas Beltrán, who assisted Pablo Solari in the second goal, and who is being sought by many European football teams, among which Benfica from Portugal stands out.
More River Plate news:
The Portuguese Eagles are close to closing the transfer of Gonçalo Ramos to PSG for a figure close to €80 million. This operation would allow him to have money to acquire players and one of those targeted to replace the starting striker of the Portugal National Team is the aforementioned Beltrán. The particularity of this operation is that its termination clause increases to €25 million since this transfer would take place with 10 days to go before the closing of the transfer market in Argentine soccer. In addition, the idea of the Millionaire team is to have the striker, at least, until the end of this 2023 season.
It should be remembered that the player who emerged from the lower ranks of Núñez’s team received an offer from Freiburg, from the Bundesliga, for a figure close to €10 million, but the club flatly rejected it. In addition, in the rest of the European football transfer market, different important clubs such as Inter or Milan asked about his conditions and explored the situation around the barely 22-year-old striker.
Currently, Lucas Beltrán has played 77 games with the Millionaire team in which he managed to score 22 goals and distribute 9 assists, mainly he has obtained a lot of regularity from the hand of Martín Demichelis who gave him the opportunity to be the starting center forward of his equipment.
#Lucas #Beltrán #interested #important #European #football #team
Leave a Reply