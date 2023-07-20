Thursday, July 20, 2023, 3:57 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The head of the PSOE list to the Congress of Deputies, Francisco Lucas, asked the public to vote next Sunday “thinking about the legitimate defense of their interests.” «To each of the pensioners, who vote thinking about their pensions; to each one of the women, that they do it thinking about their rights, and to each one of the young people, that they vote thinking about their future”, he insisted.

Lucas pointed out that the PSOE is “the only party that guarantees an increase in the Minimum Interprofessional Wage, an increase in pensions, that young people can face their future with hope with access to decent housing and that guarantees to consolidate the rights of women”.

The socialist candidate assured that “in these four years, the Government of Pedro Sánchez has had to face the worst moments of the last decades.” According to Lucas, “he has always done so by protecting citizens, advancing rights and freedoms and promoting economic growth.”

“We cannot afford to lose a single vote, the Region of Murcia cannot afford it, these are decisive elections for the present and the future of the Region of Murcia,” he promulgated. In this sense, he pointed out that “next Sunday we choose a model of society, we choose between moving forward or backward.”