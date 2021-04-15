Lucas Hernández suffered. A lot of. A year and a half full of injuries and substitutions deprived the most expensive signing in Bayern’s history of having continuity on the pitch and meeting the expectations it generated due to the 80 million euros that the Bundesliga champion was willing to spend on he. But he was patient. Fought. And, finally, he put to the test during the elimination of the hands of PSG (Bayern won 0-1 at the Parc des Princes) that he must be one of the centrals of the future at the Allianz Arena.

It will be. Not only after his enormous performance in the Parisian capital, where he won 71 percent of the duels he played, he prevented Neymar and Mbappé from scoring and, in this way, kept Bayern with a chance to go to the semis until the final whistle. The safe march of David Alaba, who could land at the Santiago Bernabéu, and the non-renewal of Jerome Boateng open a gap in the center of the Munich defense that Lucas will try to close together with the brand new signing from Leipzig for the new season, Dayot Upamecano.

For the former Atlético de Madrid it means, finally, that he will have the possibility of assuming stripes in the Bavarian team, where they are not only delighted with his recent performance in Paris, but also with his professional way of dealing with the numerous substitutions to throughout his time in Munich. “He is just the kind of player that coaches like for his exemplary way of behaving. I am very satisfied with him”, were the words of coach Hansi Flick about a player who, once and for all, seems to have landed at the Allianz.