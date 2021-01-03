Leaders lie down.- So is Zidane’s Madrid. Without obsessing over the cursilado of the possession and without doing anything of the other world, the current champions went to bed this Saturday as solo leaders waiting for what he does the Atleti del Cholo in the snow of Mendizorroza. Zidane is like the little ant, which explains why he likes La Liga so much. He wants to enjoy the daily work, the work well done for nine long months. His Praetorian Guard has understood this perfectly and that is why they do not let him down on the great days. They showed it in the Camp Nou Classic, in the Pizjuán against Sevilla and in the Valdebebas derby, to which this time the fashion team arrived thanks to the great work of Eduardo Germán Coudet ‘Chacho’. Courtois left the game almost unpublished, which explains the defensive concentration and involvement of the men of Zinedine. In the last seven games they have accumulated six victories, one draw and no losses. This Madrid has started the year 2021 on the right foot. Magnificent omen.

Lucas & Asensio.- At the beginning of the season we believed that the bands were going to be occupied by Rodrygo (on the right) and Hazard or Vinicius (when the Belgian was absent) to the left. But the good thing about meritocracy is that both Lucas Vázquez (who always understood better than anyone) and Marco Asensio (who has begun to understand) have conquered the flag of ownership with the most important thing in life: commitment translated into unquestionable performance. The Galician thing is incredible. At 29 he is in the best moment of his career, contributing verticality, overflow, goals and assists. He opened the can at 1-0 with a perfect header after a wonderful assist from Asensio. And both exchanged roles in the second act to finish knocking down the Celtic. LukeA Coruña by birth, he was the great executioner of the celestial. Now that Hazard is supposed to be recovered, Asensio and Lucas (Unlimited partnership) they are claiming their hierarchy. They have earned follow from the beginning. The Belgian, who went out to the field for a few minutes because of what the technical sheet says, will have to wait …

Shock with Blades.- When the great star of the Celtic, more things were broken in the team of Coudet. They lost faith and the Vigo people didn’t even try. Nolito was not Nolito, Denis Suárez was not Denis Suárez, Santi Mina was not Santi Mina, Brais was not Brais … Without Blades (hopefully your injury is not serious), Celta is done at night. It is Iagodependence.

Vini, unless.- The Earth reached this January 2 the highest speed it will have in all of 2021 (110,700 kilometers per hour), which allowed our planet to be closer than ever to the Sun (at 147,093,051 km). The phenomenon called Perihelion reminded me of Vinicius’s wasted speed. I assume how difficult it is to fit him into the eleven now, but it is sad to see that his role is now only residual. Patience.

Nacho, my hero.- The other side of the coin is Nacho. He had to do Sergio Ramos and finished with an outstanding. He saved two goals and was the leader of the defense. Do not forget that if you withdraw in the Madrid will be the fifth One Club Man from club history, beside Zárraga, Camacho, Chendo and Sanchís (son). It deserves to end that honor.

Happy hobby.- The momentary leadership goes by Toni and Juani, from the Gáldar Blanco peña (Gran Canaria), Manuel Moreno, the historic president of the Peña de Berja (Almería) and Rajeev Bhagtani, member of a family from India that venerates Real Madrid and that on January 1 saw him come to the world Zahira, a new Viking for the great white family. Congrats friend!