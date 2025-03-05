

03/05/2025



Updated at 5:01 p.m.





Lucasof the musical duo Andy and Lucas, has taken a completely unexpected sake. His brother Pedro suffered a fulminating infarction this March 4, with only 55 years, and He died without anything could be done for him. A tragedy that has undoubtedly affected the artist, immersed in the tour ‘Our last chords’ after 20 years of professional career and facing their own health problems.

The family met on Wednesday at the funeral to say goodbye to the deceased and Lucas appeared visibly affected. Dressed in black and with sunglasses, Lucas was very affected by the news, which he described as “very hard.” With just talk, the artist confessed to being “Very broken”although he thanked the love of his followers and the media.

Lucas has not spoken on social networks about what happened, so these are the first public words since the news was known. However, his partner Andy did have wanted to share on social networks A memory of the deceased. “Rest in peace, Pedro, Picha,” he written in his stories next to a photograph in which the three are together.

Pedro suffered a traffic accident in 1995, when he left work, and stayed with physical and psychic sequelae, as the Diario de Cádiz has revealed. Had 76% disability After having spent more than a month in a coma due to this incident, which also passed several operations. Since then, the artist’s mother took care of her son, who spent much of the day in a day center. Lucas revealed in the program ‘again see’ that if one day his parents were not It would be he who would take care of his brother.









*News in expansion