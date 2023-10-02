The good winning and scoring streak of Cali Americawith its devastating offensive power, the most lethal so far in the League with 31 goals in 8 games (very high average per game of 3.87!), may have provided the answer to one of the deepest enigmas of the new testament venerated by the faithful of the ‘technocracy’.

That is to say: the sect convinced of the veneration, prostrate on the ground, of the technical directors with their fanatical prayer of the “process”, may have solved a fundamental enigma in universal football with what is happening in America.

On Saturday, August 26, just 37 days ago, just a month and a week ago, the América players in a collective press conference amid demonstration drums, bursts of firecrackers and insults from the violent and intimidating barra bravas avoided the dismissal of his coach, the young Lucas Gonzalez: The owner of the team, Tulio Gómez, had already decided to put him on the street for being in 16th place in the table, leaving some stars on the bench and putting some in positions other than their usual ones.

His permanence was conditioned on defeating Santa Fe, the next day. The players and the coach won. America triumphed and Lucas survived.

Since that day, just a month and a week ago, the team has not lost again and crushed Nacional and Cali (a poem for the fans!) and, now, from second place in the table, it turns out to be a song to the “process” for the DT cultists.

If so, then it has been discovered that it takes 7 games, a month and a half incorrectly counted, for a ‘process’ to begin to give results. The mystery has been solved, the enigma has been discovered!

But be careful: there is another victorious streak, which as if out of nowhere resurrected a team that was three meters underground. Its the David Gonzalez, another young coach, who arrived with a helmet and hose to put out the fire at Deportes Tolima. Juan Cruz Real, his predecessor, left the team in flames and without oxygen, drowned in the smoke of position 16. Only ruins…

David, in just three games, now commands a “new process,” as the members of the idolatrous sect of coaches recite in their sermon, and

Now, I repeat, in just three games with consecutive victories, Tolima is already sixth. Does a ‘process’ then last only three games? See then!

A report published in these pages by José Orlando Ascencio – the deputy editor of Sports – on the stability of the coaches in the League teams generated startling repercussions in the peer press and social networks. Some praised those who have had fewer coaches. Others celebrated those who won the most with various technicians.

Lucas and David González are today the ends of the same bond: the story of the ‘process’ is just that, a story, since the results rule and depend on the footballers who hold press conferences or react when a coach comes out. It’s the ‘process’ and other demons.

Meluk tells him



GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

