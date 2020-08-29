Albacete tied one goal against Castellón in their first preseason match and after the match Lucas Alcaraz pointed out that “it is an atypical preseason, with few friendlies, because we can’t play many to arrive with seven injured. You have to get quick conclusions because on the 12th you have to present an initial eleven and you have to be as successful as possible ”.

On what remains to outline template, the Andalusian coach stressed that the sports management is working morning, afternoon and night and the times will be set by the market, we have to trust the people we have and believe that those who will come will add us, now we have a bit of everything and what we want is that what comes to increase the level. I am calm because the sports management is working very well ”.

The La Mancha team will face a new pre-season test on Tuesday against Rayo Majadahonda.