Lucas Alcaraz recovers troops for next Sunday’s game at the La Romareda stadium against Real Zaragoza. Everything indicates that players like Nahuel Arroyo Y Liberto will enter the call for the match against the hand team and will only be casualties Alberto Benito Y Javi jimenez, both due to injury.

Lucas Alcaraz pointed out this Friday that “the feelings for Sunday’s game are good, I am happy with the footballers and how they are working“On the bad results of this league start, the Andalusian coach stressed that” I don’t stop to think about a possible dismissal, the results are uncontrollable, last year they were good and this year logically they do not satisfy anyone“.

As soon as to the expulsion of Karim Azamoum yesterday from trainingAlcaraz pointed out that “sometimes the players get hot but they are things that happen and that will continue to happen.”

Finally, about his rival, he stated that “Zaragoza is a fairly recognizable team but we’re busy and preoccupied with ourselves“.