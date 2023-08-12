Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/12/2023 – 7:27 am

This Friday, the 11th, the Federal Police (PF) launched Operation Lucas 12:2, with the aim of investigating a group, made up of allies of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who allegedly sold jewelry and other valuables, such as sculptures, delivered to Brazilian authorities on official missions. The name of the action alludes to a biblical verse which states that nothing remains hidden forever.

“There is nothing hidden that will not be discovered, or hidden that will not be known. What you said in the darkness will be heard in the daylight, and what you whispered in the house will be proclaimed from the housetops.”

The choice of the name of the operation by the PF refers to another verse widely used by Bolsonaro, since the first election campaign, in 2018. The former president used to quote John 8:32, which says “you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free” .

According to the police, the amounts “obtained from the sales were converted into cash and entered the personal assets of the investigated, through oranges and without using the formal banking system, with the aim of hiding the origin, location and ownership of the suspects. values”.

Baptism of PF operations

In recent years, the Federal Police have named operations after movies, food, popular and academic expressions, and religious references. The names, sometimes more informal, sometimes more conceptual, always bring with them an explanation from the organization itself about the choice.

This Friday’s operation was not the first to be inspired by a passage from the Bible. In 2016, Operation Timóteo, which investigated a corruption scheme in judicial collections of royalties from mineral exploration, alluded to a verse from the biblical book of Timothy. The passage says that those who want to get rich fall into temptation, which leads them to plunge into ruin and destruction. One of those investigated was the pastor and leader of the Assembly of God, Silas Malafaia.

Some operation names are built on puns. This is the case of Operation Dark Side, launched in 2013 to investigate an international drug trafficking ring in which the ringleaders were civil police officers. The name makes reference to the successful Star Wars saga, in which the villain is known to be part of the dark side of the Force (Dark Side, in English, the original language of the story); and “plays” with the fact that the investigated police officers have “changed sides”.

Another action with a title inspired by the film was Operation Flintstones, which, in 2015, sought to recover fossils and artifacts from caves. The name refers to the homonymous drawing, which told the story of a family in the Stone Age.

Other names are inspired by real events. An example of this is Operation Lava Jato, which started in March 2014. The idea came from the gas station, separated by about 3 kilometers from Congress, which was known for moving money of illegal origin, while offering fuel and jet wash for customers.

Recently, the PF launched an operation using academic concepts. This is the case of Operation Venire, which refers to a principle of Civil Law and International Law: the Latin expression “Venire Contra Factum Proprium”, which, in Portuguese, means “to come against your own acts”. The investigation investigates the involvement of former president Jair Bolsonaro in the insertion of false covid-19 vaccination data in the Ministry of Health system.

Greek mythology has also been used by the corporation as inspiration for the name of investigations. This is the case of Operation Hephaestus, a reference to the Greek god of technology, fire, metals and metallurgy. The investigation investigates a fraud scheme in bids for the purchase of robotics kits from 43 cities in Alagoas. Allies of the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), are among those investigated.

Understand Operation Luke 12:2

This Friday’s operation is aimed at General Mauro César Lourena Cid – father of Mauro Cid -, lawyer Frederick Wassef, who represented the former head of the Executive before Justice, and Lieutenant Osmar Crivelatti, former assistant. of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

The action searched four addresses, two in Brasília, one in São Paulo and one in Niterói. The orders were issued by the Minister of the Federal Superior Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes in the midst of the investigation of the digital militias. Alleged crimes of embezzlement and money laundering are being investigated.

Investigators suspect the sale or attempted sale of four sets of gifts given to the former president during his term. The items were recovered in March by Wassef and Cid, after the Federal Audit Court (TCU) determined the return of gifts received by Bolsonaro. The measure was taken by the Court after the Estadão reveal the ex-president’s jewelry scheme.

Both Bolsonaro and Mauro Cid were not searched for in this Friday’s operation, as their respective residences had already been inspected in the investigation into insertions of false vaccination data against covid-19 in the Ministry of Health’s systems. it would be “unnecessary to carry out new precautionary measures” against both.