Bressanone, in a pastry shop Selvaggia Lucarelli sees the sign: “Up to 60 euros we do not take ATMs”, he publishes it via Instagram and unleashes chaos

The judge of “Dancing with the Stars“, Wild Lucarelli sees the sign posted on the front door of a pastry shop in Brixenin the province of Bolzano: “Up to 60 euros we do not take ATMs” and posts it via Instagram, generating a series of comments.





A few days after the Government’s proposal to introduce the obligation of POS for merchants above 60 euros. Wild Lucarelliin controversy with the position of Prime Minister Meloni, comments ironically: “Pastry shop in Brixen. With Giorgia Meloni more and more towards the future. And beyond!“.

Followers’ comments on Selvaggia Lucarelli’s post

THE followers they immediately went wild at comment on the post by Selvaggia Lucarelli, there are those who criticize the idea of ​​returning to the use of cash and those who approve of it. A user writes: “Well at least we know where not to enter”. While another replies: “If they didn’t charge the merchant commissions, everyone would use it without giving away a hundred euros a day to the banks”. Also comes the ironic comment of Thomas Labate: ‘If I walk past it I’ll leave him a message’See you when you accept it‘”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

