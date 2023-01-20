The former bomber of Livorno, Parma, Atalanta and Valencia, now a coach, spoke of the trial affair involving his son Mattia: “I believe in my son’s innocence”. The Milan police have carried out a precautionary custody order under house arrest against the 23-year-old boy, a Livorno footballer (Serie D) and his teammate Federico Apolloni. The accusation is group sexual assault committed last March 2022 against an American student in the Lombard capital.