Genoa – Marina di Sestri Ponente, Women’s headquarters. Sitting at the table of the headquarters is Sara Lucafò, 20 years old, captain of the women’s Grifone waiting for Giada Abate’s return. From behind the computer comes Santo Bignone, who is the soul and history of the women’s sector: «I still remember the call from Sara’s mother, they were on holiday and couldn’t be present at the rossoblù open day. She asked if Sara could recover and thus be able to join Genoa. I replied: “You can come whenever you want”. 9 years have passed and he is still here…”.

And do you, Sara, remember that phone call?

«Of course, I absolutely wanted to play for Genoa. And I did it…”.

Did your family agree or get in your way?

«No, they were happy. My parents are passionate about athletics, they would have liked to see me doing athletics but I really wanted football and they supported me.”

Captain of Genoa Women in Serie B at 20 years old, how did it happen?

«The band fell to me because I am the “oldest” in terms of years at Genoa. In reality, however, from an age point of view, I am the youngest on the team.”

Do your more “older” classmates respect you?

«Yes, they never put me in difficulty. I try to listen to their advice, since they have more experience than me.”

Captain pro tempore, awaiting the return of the Abbot.

«She is my best friend, we started as children here in Genoa and we grew up together. I know how much you have suffered in recent months, how much you care about this team. And she was the first to tell me that she hoped they would give me the sash, when it happened she was very happy. I hope she comes back soon, so I can give her back the armband.”

Six consecutive victories, could this be the year of promotion or do we still need one more to grow?

«In football, never say never, but there are some very strong teams and therefore it may take another year to grow further. Such as Ternana, which we will face on Sunday. But we are growing, we have the right mentality to win.”

What is Genoa for you?

«I spend more time here than at home, it’s my life. I would call it my refuge.”

Besides football?

«I’m studying, I’m in my second year of Business Economics. Then I also want to get a master’s degree. But my dream remains to become a professional player.”

The technician Filippini says that you are much more curious than the men.

«It’s true, in fact every time we have a doubt we ask him questions. The coach played in Serie A and together with great champions, talking to him about football is very interesting.”

Have you always been a central defender or have you played in other positions?

«I started as a winger, then I moved to full-back. Then once they tried me as a central defender and it became my role. It’s much more static, you have to talk a lot and give directions to your teammates.”

Do you like talking on the pitch?

«I didn’t do it much but now I’m improving, also with the help of Heidi Giles, my ward partner. We get along well, she helps me a lot with her experience.”—