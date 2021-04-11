Luca Zidane’s life continues to go very fast. Last season, the son of the Real Madrid coach experienced first hand the relegation to the Spanish Second Division B with Racing de Santander and, this year, despite his great performances at Rayo Vallecano, does not finish imposing on the Madrid team. In an interview with Soccer Transfers, the goalkeeper assured that he dreams of playing for Marseille.

“I regularly see what happens in French football and I like it a lot. I am very attentive to what happens in Ligue 1. Nothing should be ruled out for the future. Going back to the country where you were born would be fine, especially if it’s Olympique de Marseille, a club from the city where I was born and where my family comes from.. It is a historic club, one of the best in France and with a very demanding public. I would love to play for Marseille one day, “Luca Zidane told Soccer Transfers.

Both Zinedine Zidane and his family have a great love for Marseille, the city that gave birth to the Real Madrid legend and which is an idol in the French history, despite never having played with the Marseille team’s elastic. Even so, neither the club nor Pablo Longoria have shown interest, for the moment, in taking over the services of the Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper.