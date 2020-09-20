Luca Zaia likes even those who don’t vote for him. The regional president of Veneto, a member of the League, the right-wing formation led at the national level by Matteo Salvini, will emerge stronger from the elections held this Sunday and Monday in seven Italian territories, including this wealthy area in the northeast of the country. Simultaneously, a constitutional referendum is called at the national level on the cut in the number of parliamentarians.

Zaia is expected to be one of the great winners of the election night, as all the polls predict a huge victory. His discounted re-election as Venetian president will give even more luster to a politician who is surpassed in popularity nationally only by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

In fact, Zaia’s pull begins to outshine Salvini himself. Proof of this is that the list with the name of the regional president will probably surpass that of the League in this appointment with the polls. Voters can choose between one or the other ballot, although both serve for the candidate of the right to win the elections for the third time in their land.

In addition to his more moderate positions regarding Salvini’s extremism, his success is explained by the good management of the pandemic. The coronavirus had one of its first foci at the European level in Veneto, although its effects in this region are proving much less devastating than in neighboring Lombardy. Both territories are governed by the League, but the differences in deaths from Covid-19 are abysmal: 2,150 compared to 16,900.

“It has united the population”



“Zaia is one of the best regional presidents in the country. It has united the population to face the pandemic and we are leaving with our heads held high, not like in other places, ”says veteran Venetian gondolier Stefano Vio, who has no problem revealing his political preferences. “We are doing well here and the coronavirus crisis has been managed very prudently. We have very few cases compared to other regions, “he says proudly.

His opinion of Zaia is the majority among the Venetians. According to a survey published by the ‘Corriere della Sera’, 76% of the citizens of this region positively value his work as president. Even 55% of the voters of the 5-Star Movement and 45% of the Democratic Party see it favorably.

«Surely the management of the pandemic will play a role in the electoral result, but also the aspiration for greater regional autonomy. It is an issue that in Veneto is embodied by Zaia, ”explains Marco Almagisti, professor of Political Science at the University of Padua. The regional president is for this teacher the “most credible interpreter” of the conflict between the center and the periphery felt by a good part of the Venetians. “An idea persists that the local society and economy are ahead and have a greater dynamism than the central State. There is an opposition between the northeastern regions and the center of the country, embodied by Rome, “says Almagisti.

Neither the overwhelming support of the Venetians nor the undoubted pull that it has throughout the country have caused Zaia, 52, now to consider jumping to the front line of national politics, in which she also has experience, as she was Minister of Agriculture during the last Government of Silvio Berlusconi. «The most interesting aspect of the regional elections is to see how much your personal list gets from the League. For the moment, the Venetian president remains calm and says that he will remain in his post, but it is undoubtedly a possible alternative to Salvini’s leadership in the League, ”warns the political scientist from the University of Padua.