The city of Milan, in particular the voluntary association “Massa Marmocchi”, organized a flash mob to remember Luca Marengoni. But also to send a message on the safety of metropolitan roads and school-to-home routes. A theme that after the tragedy in via Tito Livio last Tuesday has caused more and more discussion.

When it happened to Luca Marengoni, a 14-year-old student of the Einstein high school in Milan, in the early hours of last Tuesday morning, it was a tragedy who has shattered the hearts of many.

While going to school in bikethe boy was hit by a tram on Via Tito Livio and unfortunately lost his life on the spot.

Unfortunately it is not the first episode of its kind that happens in Italy. Always a Milana few months ago, a another kidthis time of only 11 years, he was run over by a speeding car and died forever.

In addition to the pain of an entire city, there is also there anger of those who think and believe that there is not enough safety on Italian roads.

The flash mob organized yesterday by the voluntary association Ground Brats it served not only to keep alive the memory of Luca Marengoni and Mohannad, but also for send a message to institutions.

Flash mob for Luca Marengoni

The association, for over 10 years, has been taking care of bringing hundreds of children and parents to the streets and accompanying them, in safety and cheerfulnessto school, every day.

They did it yesterday too, however not keeping the music on. A sign of respect for Luca and his family.

One of the representatives of the association explained what drove them to send this message: