In a virtual press conference about to officially begin the preparation of the Argentine basketball team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Luca Vildoza, one of the three Argentines in the NBA along with Facundo Campazzo and Gabriel Deck (the latter, who tested positive for covid this Friday), spoke of his individual moment after arriving at the New York Knicks and the final stretch towards your first date of the five rings.

The Mar del Plata base assured that Things will change for this contest after the world runner-up that Argentina won in 2019, a tournament in which they eliminated two of the top candidates, such as Serbia and France, only to fall in the final against Spain.

“In China we gave an image that was not expected; no one was counting on what we did. Undoubtedly, they are beginning to look at us differently, they will not enter thinking what Argentina can do because you know what we can do. They know we can drop anyone at 60 points. And they will all be prepared, “said Vildoza.

Between the first and second rounds of that tournament, the former player of the Baskonia and of Quilmes of Mar del Plata he had a reduced participation at times and at others without a high offensive level. However, in the most important moment, the quarter-finals against the Serbs, he played his best game and then maintained his performance against the French.

“In China I took an important stepThere were games in which I entered to defend and the offensive role did not matter so much, “Vildoza explained, adding:” My defensive role will have to remain that way or improve, knowing the quality that we have to face. In the offensive part I must take a step forward because, in the end, one or two years of experience in Europe they gave me the name to do it“.

The preparation will put the Knicks man face to face again with “organized” basketball and the games, even if it is internal training or friendlies with other selected ones, since since his arrival in the United States he has been training much of the time alone or with assistants but without playing five against five and, above all, without real competition.

“The bad thing was not having contact with rivals, I lack a lot of rhythm match but with the friendlies and training we have time to recover it, “he replied to the question of this medium.

In return, he assured that “there are many” benefits: “I’ve been training for a month With an assistant for each one, a physical trainer for each one, I reviewed defensive concepts that came in handy for me, individual technique that in Europe you never have enough time because everything is already, at the moment. I had two months without competition but alsoEven if it wasn’t a vacation because I worked every day I cleared my mind“.

In that sense, Vildoza said that they have “treated him very well” and that he is “very happy.”

“I was with assistants and young players who will play the summer league, I really feel happy with the place I arrived, they treat me as ‘ten’; they made me feel great and that allowed me to relax, because I had the incognito of not knowing where I was going, because I came to compete with the best in the world, with another language, alone, all things that influence. But they made me feel like one more and I feel installed, “said the perimeter, who finally highlighted what the absence of an Argentine public in Tokyo will mean.

“The absence of fans affects a lot. This season in Europe I felt it: it was sad, apatheticThat support from the fans was needed that sometimes in the end you don’t realize you have it there. We know the madness of the Argentine, what he generates, what helps, what motivates us; in China they pushed us to continue, “lamented the basketball player.

And he concluded: “He is going to be surprised but that’s what the team is for. We will not have the public in the field but there will be millions of people behind hoping we come out with a positive result. It is the perfect time to support each other and demonstrate. “